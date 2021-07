Tonight the low temperature will fall to 72° under mostly clear skies with warm and muggy conditions. Wednesday will be among the hottest days of the year with the high temperature rising to 99° in Sioux City. Some spots in Siouxland may have triple digit highs! Heat Advisories will be in effect throughout Siouxland as the heat index values slide upward to between 105° and 115° tomorrow afternoon. You’re strongly encouraged to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade if you plan on spending an extended period of time outside. Never leave kids or pets inside of hot cars either. Make sure pets aren’t left outside too long and that they have plenty of cool water to drink as well.