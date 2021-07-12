Does getting the COVID-19 vaccine affect your life insurance policy?

Current data suggest that COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States offer approximately 95 percent protection against most variants currently spreading in the United States. This includes the new delta variant identified from India. The delta variant appears to not infect people who are already vaccinated. They have a very high protective status once they are completely vaccinated. The unvaccinated population is going to be at greatest risk with the delta variant, particularly because it is more infectious that the other types.