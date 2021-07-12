Cancel
King County, WA

With deadlines looming, King County hits pause on push for ranked choice voting

By Nick Bowman
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 15 days ago
Ranked choice voting in King County will have to wait, after county councilmembers opted to delay plans that would have put it to voters this November. The initial proposal was led by County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay, and would have had voters decide on whether to give King County Council the authority to amend its charter to allow ranked choice voting, and then begin the process of devising a roadmap.

