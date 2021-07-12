With deadlines looming, King County hits pause on push for ranked choice voting

Ranked-choice voting has just played a key role in delivering a government that truly represents the vast diversity of our city. It’s exactly what New York needs. Yet the new, popular voting system has come under fire in recent weeks after the Board of Elections mistakenly included more than 130,000 dummy votes in its preliminary ranked-choice tally of early and primary day votes. It was a terrible error, but the error has nothing to do with ranked-choice voting and everything to do with an outdated system of political patronage that allows the board to be made up of party insiders and relatives of elected officials, instead of qualified election administrators.