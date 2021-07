Our team is diligently working to keep up with trends in the crypto markets. Keep up to date on the latest news and up-and-coming coins. Is Ethereum Dead? The May cryptocurrency crash was terrifying to many new (and old) crypto investors. Ethereum fell more than 50% in a little over a week from near its all-time high. It was trading at about $4,100 on May 14 and dropped to $1,860 at its recent low on May 23. This could reasonably make you think that it’s dead and never coming back. Anyone who has followed the market for more than a few years should recognize this sentiment.