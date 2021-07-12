Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

How to Collect Chicken Eggs

By Dakota Newman
pethelpful.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApart from being eaten, chickens are most notorious for laying eggs. These eggs serve many functions, ranging from being a source of protein to humans to hatching into new chicks that grow into chickens (another source of protein). In order to harvest healthy eggs, factors like the kind of chicken feed you give your chickens, hygiene, and how often you collect the eggs. Oftentimes, farmers have issues when it comes to picking eggs; this is why this article is a must-read for every poultry farmer.

pethelpful.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Eggs#Chickens#Chicken Coop#The Eggs#Poultry#Collect Chicken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Michael T. LuongoCovid vaccine mandate for federal employees and office workers is what the doctor ordered

I breathed a sigh of relief when I saw that governments and major workplaces like Google and Facebook had started to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all federal workers will be required to get them or face regular testing, following in the footsteps of employee mandates imposed by New York City, where I live, and California. Both were coronavirus epicenters in which tens of thousands were killed. Among them was my uncle, who shared my name and died of the virus in January, mere days before he qualified for a lifesaving vaccine as a senior.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Carl Levin, longtime Democratic US senator, dies

(CNN) — Carl Levin, a former US senator from Michigan who advanced Democratic priorities throughout his 36-year tenure in Congress, has died, the Levin Center at Wayne State University Law School said late Thursday in a statement. "Whether he was chairing a hearing on critical national security issues or working...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...

Comments / 0

Community Policy