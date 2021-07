It may sound impractical and too good to be true, but pseudonymity is possible — and it has been exercised to some extent for some time. Benjamin Franklin took on the pen name Mrs. Silence Dogood after he was denied publication by The New-England Courant — and was quickly published. John le Carré published his novel Call for the Dead under the name David John Moore Cornwell for an impressive reason. He could not use his name as a book author while he was an MI-5 agent. JK Rowling of the Harry Potter series fame wrote The Cuckoo's Calling under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith to publish a new work without the hype and expectations.