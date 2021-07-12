Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

App allows New Jersey residents to prove they've received COVID-19 vaccinations, but don't call it a vaccine passport

By Brooks Holton
phillyvoice.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLose your COVID-19 vaccination card? There's an app for that – at least in New Jersey. The state's Department of Health on Monday has signed on to use Docket, an app that officials say will eventually streamline public access to all records from the New Jersey Immunization Information System. For now, though, Docket will only provide proof of one's vaccination against COVID-19.

www.phillyvoice.com

Comments / 4

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Passport#Covid#Health Department#Docket Health Inc#Latino#The App Store#The Google Play Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Google delays return to office, mandates vaccines

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google is postponing a return to the office for most workers until mid-October and rolling out a policy that will eventually require everyone to be vaccinated once its sprawling campuses are fully reopened. The more highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a...

Comments / 4

Community Policy