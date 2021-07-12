App allows New Jersey residents to prove they've received COVID-19 vaccinations, but don't call it a vaccine passport
Lose your COVID-19 vaccination card? There's an app for that – at least in New Jersey. The state's Department of Health on Monday has signed on to use Docket, an app that officials say will eventually streamline public access to all records from the New Jersey Immunization Information System. For now, though, Docket will only provide proof of one's vaccination against COVID-19.www.phillyvoice.com
Comments / 4