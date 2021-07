The world is convinced that Pusha-T is still being petty with Drake, potentially dissing the world-renowned rapper with some subliminal shots on the new song "Tell The Vision." The track appears on Pop Smoke's new posthumous album, also featuring Kanye West. When Push starts his verse, he gives temporary AOTY honors to Tyler, The Creator before suggesting that Pop Smoke will outclass him and earn that title. Then, he says that he's working on his own album before throwing some shots that many believe are directed at the 6ix God.