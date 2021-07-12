Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Occoquan, VA

Zorba’s Grill, a new Greek restaurant opens in Occoquan

By Potomac Local News
potomaclocal.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s a new restaurant in town in Occoquan. “Congratulations to Zorba’s Grill a new Greek restaurant that opened today in the Town of Occoquan! Located at 201 Union Street (formerly the site of the Blue Arbor Cafe), Zorba’s is a family-owned restaurant that offers both interior and patio dining in a friendly, pleasant setting. Please join me in welcoming Zorba’s to Occoquan and wishing them all the best,” writes Mayor Earnie Porta.

potomaclocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Occoquan, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greek Restaurant#Alfredo#Greek To Me#Food Drink
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy