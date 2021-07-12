Zorba’s Grill, a new Greek restaurant opens in Occoquan

There’s a new restaurant in town in Occoquan. “Congratulations to Zorba’s Grill a new Greek restaurant that opened today in the Town of Occoquan! Located at 201 Union Street (formerly the site of the Blue Arbor Cafe), Zorba’s is a family-owned restaurant that offers both interior and patio dining in a friendly, pleasant setting. Please join me in welcoming Zorba’s to Occoquan and wishing them all the best,” writes Mayor Earnie Porta.