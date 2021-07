Bob Ramos, who lives in Diamond Bar, told KTLA the bees were in "attack mode." His dogs tore through the screen of his home in an attempt to get away from the bees outside. Ramos went outside to try to save his dogs. He wore a towel over his head as protection, but the bees managed to get underneath and stung him on his ears and on his face. He was stung over 40 times while trying to get the dogs away from the bees.