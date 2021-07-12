School, state trooper covered up facts in deadly crash, family alleges in new lawsuit
Raymond and Katherine Kvalvog filed the civil suit last week in Minnesota U.S. District Court against Park Christian School, the Minnesota State Patrol and officials tied to the organizations. It alleges school administration and State Patrol Sgt. Rodney Eischens conspired against the Kvalvogs in an attempt to deny them due process as the parents sought damages in connection to the deaths of their sons, Zachary and Connor Kvalvog.www.inforum.com
