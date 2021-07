Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, the saying goes, and Twin County residents have been experiencing smoke from more than 1,500 miles away over the northern U.S. border. Meteorologist Jennifer Vogt of the National Weather Service in Albany said Tuesday the smoke is drifting east from wildfires in Manitoba, Canada, and the haze could be seen — by the naked eye and satellite imaging — and smelled. The smoke was captured by the jet stream, which is made up of strong winds high in the atmosphere, and carried to the skies over Greene and Columbia counties.