Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Times’ ‘restaurant of the summer’ implodes over charges of ‘colonialism,’ ‘misogyny’

By Steve Cuozzo
New York Post
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt went from “restaurant of the summer” to “not woke enough” in just 24 hours. One day after celebrated Brooklyn rooftop restaurant Outerspace received a glowing review in the New York Times, the chefs and general manager all walked out. One chef issued a scathing denunciation of the eatery’s fashion-world owners, accusing them of misogyny, a “colonial” attitude toward the food and their employees, and “skimming” bar proceeds.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Misogyny#Food Drink#Outerspace#The New York Times#Vietnamese#Cambodian#Un#Wells#The Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Society
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy