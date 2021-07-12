Community meeting set for Frederick News-Post construction plans

Buy Now The Frederick News-Post offices on Ballenger Center Drive. Staff photo by Ryan Marshall

Frederick planning officials will meet with residents from a city neighborhood advisory council next week to discuss a project on the Ballenger Center Drive property of The Frederick News-Post.

The project by Ogden Newspapers of Maryland, LLC, which owns the News-Post, would add three new buildings to the property at 351 Ballenger Center Drive of office, lab/research, development or warehouse space.

The virtual meeting for NAC 10 residents will be broadcast on July 19 at 6 p.m. on cable TV Channel 99 and on Channel 99 online on the city’s website.

The three buildings would combine for 136,106 square feet, with 20 percent for office space and 40 percent each for research/development and warehouse space.

One building would be 38,476 square feet, another 45,690 square feet and the third 51,940 square feet.

The site plan for the project was submitted on June 28, City Planner Pam Reppert said in an email.

The buildings were conceived and designed to be versatile for a variety of activities, but the company sees bio-pharmaceutical or biological sciences companies as logical tenants for the location, style and size of the buildings, News-Post Publisher Geordie Wilson said Monday.

The aesthetics of the buildings will be designed to fit with those of the current building, Wilson said, with attractive facades.

Many of the community gardens currently on the property will remain.

The Ballenger Center Drive plot was designed with the intent to have development of the proposed scale since the newspaper moved to the site in 2008, Wilson said. While at one point the plan may have been to have one larger building, it’s since been broken up into the three smaller ones.

A Planning Commission workshop is tentatively planned for Sept. 20, with a Planning Commission hearing possibly Oct. 11.