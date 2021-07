MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Federal Bureau of Investigation agents are conducting an investigation at a home in Weston. Chopper 4 images showed agents walking around the home in the 3100 block of Islewood Avenue. They were seen in and around the garage. Authorities say a search warrant was obtained to search the home. Feds tell CBS4, “The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by the court… There is no threat to public safety.” It is unclear what the agents were looking for or if they had made any arrests.