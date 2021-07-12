Cancel
Lee County, FL

‘Pocket listings’ cause confusion in surging SWFL real estate market

By Geoff Harris
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – For many people thinking of buying a house, the first step is to look and see what’s available online. But what if the listings you’re searching through on Zillow, Redfin or any of the other online real estate websites aren’t all the houses actually for sale?

‘Pocket listings’ have become quite common during this recent surge in the real estate market and they’re fooling people into thinking that a listing they see online is still for sale.

“So, a buyer will see it hit the MLS, go onto Zillow or Redfin, they’ll see it pop, everyone will rush to it but it goes pending in an hour. So it kind of puts off an indication like `oh my God it’s a hot market because it left in a day or a minute…but it really was never for sale,” said Edward Zoller, a Real Estate Agent at Villa Realty Group.

Having worked in the Southwest Florida real estate market for more than two decades, Zoller said a pocket listing is simply a home that’s not entered into the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) so only a select number of people know it’s for sale.

“So that the whole open market doesn’t know about it but I know about it. So then I can go and bring it to my particular buyers opposed to the thousands of agents particular buyers,” Zoller said.

Right now, there are a couple of reasons pocket listings have become a little more prevalent. To start, more people have been moving to the Southwest Florida area. Also, people who once didn’t want to sell their homes are now deciding to sell because they’ll get top dollar.

“When you have a buyer who wants a particular product and you know exactly what they want, you could drop mailers, you could knock on doors, you could find out if you know someone that wants to sell that product but may not want to go on the open market,” said Zoller.

Are pocket listings a good or bad thing for buyers and sellers?

“We advise for people to market their property on the MLS to maximize what they will get for their home,” said Marcus Larrea, a Real Estate Agent with Palm Paradise.

A Real Estate Agent for the past six years, Larrea said pocket listings are actually a disservice for all parties involved.

“You’re not creating a fair opportunity for buyers to potentially purchase that property and then on the sell-side you’re actually potentially limiting the purchase price or the sale price of the property for that seller to sell their property for,” said Larrea.

Plus, he said by not posting a listing on the MLS within a specific time frame, consequences could be handed down from the National Association of Realtors.

“If you’re a realtor and you have a sign on the yard and it’s not in the MLS within 24 hours there will be penalties enforced by the National Association of Realtors,” Larrea said.

