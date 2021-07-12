Cancel
Barack and Michelle Obama are reteaming with Fatherhood producers on a Blackout TV and film Black love stories "event"

Cover picture for the article

On Blackout, six writers will pen six different Black love stories from the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love in New York during a power outage on a hot summer night. Some of the stories will be turned into TV series, while some will become films. The project reunites the Obamas' Higher Ground production company with Temple Hill after both collaborated on the recent Kevin Hart film Fatherhood. “Six prolific authors have written six Black love stories all taking place during a power outage on a sweltering summer night," Netflix said of the project. "From the perspective of 12 teens with six shots of love, Blackout takes place as a heatwave blankets New York City in darkness and causes an electric chaos. When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight. An ex-couple must bury their rivalry and walk the length of Manhattan to make it back to Brooklyn in time to kick off a block party. Two girls search for a lost photograph and find something more. Two boys trapped on the subway come face-to-face with their feelings. A pair of best friends stuck in the NYPL and surrounded by love stories figure out if there’s one in their future. A trio of kids on a senior trip take over a double-decker tour bus as they try to have a little fun…and work out their messy love triangle. Two strangers debate the philosophical nature of identity and wonder if they can find something else between them.”

