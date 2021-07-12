Dreams PS5 Creators Develop An Incredible Animated Short Film In Dreams

"If only we could choose to forget… So many memories that keep coming back. One's that just stick with you!" How often do we end up overthinking and over-analyzing everything that happens to us? All the time, right? Frank's Joke is an amusing, one-of-a-kind comedy short film made with both puppet animation + 2D animation, and a few live-action shots. Made by British filmmaker Ed Bulmer, this first premiered in 2018 commissioned by the BBC and BFI as part of Animation 2018, and is now available online to watch. Frank told a joke at his new place of work. Nobody laughed. Now at 3AM he's unable to sleep as he obsesses and ruminates over this social faux-pas, leading him to ponder on the nature of memory itself. He becomes trapped in a loop, a self-imposed purgatory for what seems like an age as the clock ticks by. With the voice of Spencer Brown as Frank. I dig the mix of animation styles, but it's also a good thought-provoking film.