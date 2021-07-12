Cancel
Video Games

Dreams PS5 Creators Develop An Incredible Animated Short Film In Dreams

By David Carcasole
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDreams has given many talented and creative individuals on PS5 and PS4 the chance to make pretty much whatever they can think of, and the filmmakers behind Cyber Sheep Films have done just that with what is an incredibly impressive episode for a new anime short film, all done in Dreams on PS5.

