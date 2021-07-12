Cancel
Bellefontaine, OH

Driver cited after backing into a patron at gas station

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local driver was charged after she backed into a patron and drug her at the Marathon gas station, 1138 North Main Street, in Bellefontaine Friday afternoon around 12:45. The Bellefontaine Police Department reports that Janet Lowery, 74, of Bellefontaine, was parked facing East in the gas station parking lot. Cortney Sampson, 30, of Bellefontaine, was approximately 10 feet behind Lowery kneeling on the ground attempting to repair a broken fuel service valve cover.

