Fox orders pilot for Kyle Killen's The Last Police

The Lone Star, Awake and Mind Games creator's potential next TV series "follows a small-town police detective, who, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, believes she's been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner can't decide what he'll enjoy more: her delusional failure, or the end of the world itself," per Deadline. The Last Police is Fox's first pilot order for next year's pilot season.

TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Virgin River Season 4 Shocker: Look Who's Coming Back!

Virgin River concluded its third season with a funeral. But the person in the coffin is not done with the show yet. Lynda Boyd, who plays Lilly on the Netflix drama, has announced her character will be back for Virgin River Season 4. "When I did have that chat that...
TV Seriesimdb.com

La Brea: Natalie Zea Plunges Into a Primeval World in NBC Drama Promo

Natalie Zea finds herself in a land of the lost, in the first promo for NBC’s La Brea. The premise for the sci-fi drama, which debuts Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears the Harris family in half, separating mother and son Claire and Josh (played by Justified‘s Zea and newcomer Jack Martin) from father Gavin and daughter Izzy (The Night Shift‘s Eoin Macken and newcomer Zyra Gorecki).
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Manifest Star Joins NBC Pilot: Is the Show Doomed?

Manifest was grounded for good earlier this year, and one of its stars is moving on. According to Deadline, Matt Long has joined the cast of NBC pilot Getaway, from The Blacklist duo John Davis and John Fox. Long joins a cast that includes Marg Helgenberger (CSI), Jasmine Mathews (The...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Final Season of Lucifer Hits Netflix in September

The Final Season of Lucifer Hits Netflix in September. A devoted fan community kept Lucifer on the air after Fox canceled the show in 2018. But now it’s Netflix’s turn to bid the Devil farewell. During the show’s [email protected] panel, star Tom Ellis and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich announced that Lucifer Morningstar will spread his wings for the last time when the show’s sixth and final season debuts on September 10.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Moonhaven - Joe Manganiello To Star

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki Wraps, Good Trouble Returns, and Netflix Probes My Unorthodox Life

The MCU continues to thrive on Disney+, with Loki earning high marks from critics and fans alike. The series wraps its six-episode run today. Also today: Good Trouble’s young adults get knocked down in the show's Season 3 summer premiere, tradition meets modernity in the new Netflix family reality series My Unorthodox Life, and the Phoenix Suns attempt to extend their lead in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Wednesday:
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

CBS' CSI: Vegas Cast List, Including William Petersen

We're back in Vegas, baby! CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, which ran for 15 seasons on CBS and spawned a number of spinoffs, is getting the revival treatment, with CSI: Vegas bringing some of the original characters back to the Sin City crime scene. Along with William Petersen and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, the CSI: Vegas cast will feature a couple of other familiar faces to help indoctrinate some new characters into the franchise.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Dexter Revival: Premiere Date and Grisly Trailer Revealed!

Dexter Morgan is keeping his demons at bay ... for now. Showtime dropped a full-length trailer for the forthcoming revival of Dexter, and it has a chilling title:. The trailer shows Dexter living as Jimmy Lindsay, and it's clear he wants to return to his old ways. If the trailer...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU series to stick the landing thanks to an unconventional season finale

"Marvel's first two Disney+ shows had one thing in common: their endings weren't nearly as strong as their beginnings," says Brendan Morrow. "After WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier didn't fully impress with their last episodes, there was some concern Marvel was running into a consistent endings problem with its streaming shows. WandaVision's finale was far less inventive than its earlier episodes, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's ending was undermined by a weak villain. But on Wednesday, the studio bucked this trend with Loki's finale, 'For All Time. Always.' The conclusion was mind-blowing in the way it revealed game-changing implications for the franchise, but it was all the more refreshing because it didn't culminate with the kind of massive, CGI-filled action spectacle we expect from Marvel." Morrow adds: "With WandaVision, the finale was a bit underwhelming in that it discarded the weirdness of the rest of the show in favor of a standard superhero fight. But after Loki got some spectacle out of the way in the season's penultimate episode, the ending turns into something more unique...All in all, for a series that made great use of long conversations about intriguing sci-fi concepts, it was appropriate for Loki's first season to end that way, too. No huge final action sequence arrives to distract from these themes, and instead, the episode's last moments are eerie in their restraint."
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12 filming: Danny and Baez hit the streets!

Who wants another Blue Bloods season 12 filming update? We’re thrilled that the show is a few days into production now. Not only that, but it’s equally nice to see some cast members back out doing their thing. While we’re sure that there will be at least a few things that are different about the new batch of episodes; at the same time, though, one of the goals of this show is to be traditional and comforting. You largely know what you’re going to get entering each installment, and there are not a lot of other programs out there quite like that anymore.
Nashville, TNprimetimer.com

Patricia Heaton is set to star in a Fox sitcom filmed in Nashville

The Emmy-winning former Everybody Loves Raymond star is reteaming with Aaron Kaplan, executive producer of her canceled 2019-2020 CBS comedy Carol's Second Act, on an untitled multicamera comedy that would be set in Nashville and filmed in the Music City where they both have homes. Heaton splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. The plan, according to Deadline, "is for the city of Nashville to serve as the series’ backlot with some location shoots outside of the studio giving the show a hybrid multi-/single-camera feel in the vein of How I Met Your Mother...The series will fall under the script-to-series model that Fox has been increasingly employing over the past year as part of the network’s reassessment of the development process last summer that led to a diversified approach involving a mix of traditional pilots, lower-cost presentations, script-to-series projects that could include writers rooms, as well as straight-to-series orders." Kaplan's Kapital Entertainment operates stages in the city where it shot its Kevin Williamson CBS All Access series Tell Me A Story. “I’m looking forward to working with Fox on this series,” says Heaton. “I have gotten to know and love Nashville over the years while visiting my son and my sister there. It’s a wonderful city with an incredible quality of life, along with a vibrant culture and so much creative energy. I want to help support and grow the entertainment production business there and shooting a TV series in Nashville would provide hundreds of jobs for local cast and crew.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

Joe Manganiello To Star In AMC Series ‘Moonhaven’

Joe Manganiello is set as a lead opposite Emma McDonald and Dominic Monaghan in AMC’s utopian drama series Moonhaven. Created, written and executive produced by Peter Ocko, Moonhaven is about a utopian colony on the moon that might hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ next year.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Heist on Netflix Is a True-Crime Good Time

The editor-in-chief of the daily newsletter Best Evidence, Sarah D. Bunting knows a thing or two about true crime. Her weekly column here on Primetimer is dedicated to all things true-crime TV. Heist, the new six-episode series from Netflix recounting three of the biggest American thefts of the past few...
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

The Flash Celebrates 150 Episodes, Miracle Workers Hits the Oregon Trail, and More

The Flash becomes only the second CW series to pass the 150 episode mark tonight as it airs part one of its two-part Season 7 finale. Also tonight: TBS comedy Miracle Workers returns for its third season in yet another time and place, the MLB’s biggest names fight for glory, ESPN’s 30 for 30 profiles WNBA superstar and activist Maya Moore, and America’s Got Talent approaches the end of this season's audition rounds. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SeriesRegister Citizen

HBO Orders Pilot Script Based on Octavia Butler's 'Fledgling,' Issa Rae and J.J. Abrams Executive Producing

HBO has ordered a pilot script based on Octavia Butler’s novel “Fledgling” from the Emmy-nominated drama series “Lovecraft Country’s” writers and co-EPs Sonya Winton-Odamtten and Jonathan I. Kidd. Among the executive producers for the book-to-screen adaptation is Issa Rae, creator and star of “Insecure,” and J.J. Abrams (“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”). The pilot, which hails from Warner Bros. Television, is currently in development.

Comments / 0

