Naples, FL

One dead after shooting in Naples gated community

By Katelyn Massarelli
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
NAPLES, Fla. – A man was shot and killed during an attempted home invasion in a Naples gated community early Saturday morning.

Detectives said the shooting happened in Raffia Preserve around 4:30 a.m. and that the suspect shot through the front door of a home with people inside. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office confirmed nobody inside the home was shot.

A resident went outside armed with a gun where a confrontation started between the resident and the suspect, according to CCSO deputies. The resident did shoot the suspect.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, investigators said.

No arrests have been made, and detectives are working to identify the man who died. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CCSO at (239) 252-9300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.

