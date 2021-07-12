Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog reunited with family after living in shelter for more than a year

By Krista Fogelsong
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RFL3_0aus2EEQ00

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – A shelter dog not getting adopted turned out to be a good thing because her old family came to find her.

The dog, named Juju, had been at the shelter for 389 days — but the streak is now over.

Juju was reunited with her past family. She instantly recognized her family members who were able to come back and adopt her.

Her family is thrilled to have her back with them. Gulf Coast Humane Society staff were thrilled and shed many tears as they said goodbye to one of their favorites, but they’re happy she’s now home.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shelter Dog#Gulf Coast Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Petskiss951.com

Watch: A Dog Is Thrilled To Be Reunited With His Sister After A Year

There is nothing better than an adorable animal video. And this one completely lives up to the expectations. A TikTok video shows a Golden Retriever reunited with his littermate sister at a dog park. The dogs hadn’t seen each other in over a year but instantly recognized each other. They ran and played as though no time had passed and clearly enjoyed being reunited. My heart can barely handle the pureness of this video. Has your dog ever met his sibling? Did they recognize each other? I hope this dog, Muncy, can be reunited with her sister again soon.
AnimalsNewsweek

Man Reunited With Lost Dog Two Years Later After Spotting Pet on TV

A Wisconsin man has been reunited with his lost dog after spotting the pet on a news segment two years after the animal went missing. The man, identified only as Dwight, recognized his dog, whose name is Payday, on Wednesday, July 21 when watching a morning broadcast by FOX6 News Milwaukee.
Pearland, TXpearland.com

Local family reunites with their dog from Pearland Pets - Animal

Local family reunites with their dog from Pearland Pets - Animal Services. Does microchipping work? Why microchip your pet? (Besides it’s the law in Pearland). This is little guy is Valeto. He went missing 5 years ago. Valeto was found as a stray a couple days ago and when scanned for a microchip his original owners were contacted. Valeto and his family were very happy to be reunited!
Petsindiana105.com

Woman Reunited with Missing Cat After Six Years

A Massachusetts woman is being reunited with her missing cat six years after he disappeared. The woman told the Eagle Tribune her cat got out through a loose window screen of her third-floor condo in 2015. Last week, she got a call from a veterinarian that said her information was linked to the microchip of a cat who had been brought in. In a Facebook post, the woman called the reunion a “true miracle” and thanks everyone who helped in searching.
PetsPosted by
The Independent

Emotional reunion for Binx the family cat after Surfside condo collapse

In a miraculous survival, a pet cat who lived in the partially collapsed building in Florida was found roaming around the streets and has finally been reunited with his family with help from animal rescue volunteers. Binx, who lived on the ninth floor Champlain Towers South, was reunited with his family on Friday, after he was spotted roaming around the rubble of the building where rescue operations are still undergoing. The cat was brought to the shelter by animal rescue volunteer Miranda Peralez seven days before his owners were found, who felt the cat was too chatty and...
Fairfield County, SCwach.com

'It's devastating': Fairfield County family's service dog missing more than month

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County family is devastated after they say their essential therapy dog went missing over a month ago. Charles and Michele Hudson tells WACH FOX News that Takoda, their 15-month-old husky-malamute mix, escaped from the family home on Kincaid Bridge Road in Winnsboro on June 16 after jumping a five-foot fence in their backyard. Hudson says what throws salt in the wound, is that her husband was in the process of making the fence higher to prevent that from happening.
Gilpin County, COthemtnear.com

Lost dog reunited with owners

I have met Barbara once at an office in Ned. I am hoping you can pass along this message to her. I have a dog named Keeper. He’s a rescue from rural Mississippi. The first seven months of his life were extremely traumatizing, as he had been a bait dog in pit bull fighting rings. I found him in a thunderstorm hiding under the deck of an abandoned house. He really is a Keeper, and we have not been separated since. Not until last Friday.
AnimalsPosted by
Amomama

Chained Dog Will Not Stop Kissing the Man Who Set Her Free

Matheus Laiola, an animal protection officer, was smothered in kisses after working to free a dog that was left chained to a wall. The four-legged friend couldn't hide her elation when Laiola came to her rescue. A video posted on Facebook captured the joy and gratitude of a dog that...
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

Family gets surprise reunion with lost dog

(ABC 6 News) - The Fourth of July weekend is tough on our pets. Rochester Animal Control told ABC 6 News that this is always one of their busiest weekends. Dogs run away scared and end up lost. But sometimes there is a happy ending. Leo is a six month...

Comments / 0

Community Policy