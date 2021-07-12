Dog reunited with family after living in shelter for more than a year

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA – A shelter dog not getting adopted turned out to be a good thing because her old family came to find her.

The dog, named Juju, had been at the shelter for 389 days — but the streak is now over.

Juju was reunited with her past family. She instantly recognized her family members who were able to come back and adopt her.

Her family is thrilled to have her back with them. Gulf Coast Humane Society staff were thrilled and shed many tears as they said goodbye to one of their favorites, but they’re happy she’s now home.