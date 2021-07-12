Volleyball league boasts record numbers at Roxbury Park

Packed hillsides and sidelines have become the norm once again at Roxbury Park. Peaked interest in volleyball has rejuvenated the park.

The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club’s summer leagues have been a smashing hit. Participation is at an all-time high, with 80 teams taking part in the various leagues.

“With everything I do, I’ve always tried promoting the sport,” league director Joshua Galasso said. “It was about giving everybody that opportunity to thrive and to have an outlet. Whether it’s getting away from drugs or abuse, or just learning the sport or just having a good time, just something to get away from the pandemic, work stress, finances, whatever it is that’s on peoples’ minds. Let them get away from it and enjoy an hour.

“When I decided with my wife to take over the Roxbury league, we knew it was going to be a lot of time, it’s going to be a lot of work. This has been here for 22 years, this has been kind of a staple for Johnstown. It kind of died down in the 2010s. My goal was to get it back to what it used to be years ago.”

As anyone who frequents the park between Tuesday and Thursday can attest, the plan has turned out to be extremely successful. Low-entry tournament fees ($10) have helped bring in and retain players of all ages. An aggressive marketing campaign using social media has helped the number of players spike up.

“I use that Facebook group (Roxbury Volleyball) and reach out to people,” said Galasso, who has coached at the high school and college levels and is also a PIAA and NCAA certified referee. “Literally, for about a year, anybody that would come up as a mutual friend that had a lot of volleyball mutual friends, regardless of if they were from here or not, I would reach out to them. It exploded. I expected probably 100 people after the first year. I had 100 people within the first week (join the group). I’ve only been doing this 21/2 years, we’re up over 1,200 people. So it really kind of took off.”

Three years ago, there were 38 teams. A steady ascension took that number to 59 last summer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The prior record was 74 squads.

“I hope this is only the start of growing the sport we all love and one of the things that can help bring people of all different races and their different views on many things dividing our community and country together,” Galasso said. “Everybody last year returned from the previous year. Our number actually went up last year from the previous year (despite COVID-19).”

With many local high schools competing, the league has been very beneficial for teams to bond before the fall season starts.

“Personally, for our team, we always use the Roxbury league to help work with our new players and get comfortable with new positions, get comfortable with our freshmen coming up,” Conemaugh Township rising senior captain Riley Maldet said. “Then it gives us an extra step to play harder and faster balls during the season.”

Upperclassmen build leadership skills and help the younger players find their niche on the team. The league provides an outlet for squads to mold together in an instructive, competitive setting.

“Since there’s no coaches for the actual league, it helps us build leadership skills and working as one family to get the job done,” Maldet said. “It also helps if we’re trying to learn any new plays or work on any new passes or types of fast sets. It’s the best place to work because if you would make a mistake, it’s not going to affect our actual season. It’s perfect for us to be practicing there.”

With plenty of competition within the league, high school teams become better equipped for the fall season.

“I know Josh has worked his butt off to make more or more teams as the season goes on,” Maldet said. “The more teams we play, the better we’re going to get. It’s a lot of fun. Seeing the number of teams grow the more years you play, and seeing players improve, greater competition makes your team better. Overall, I think it’s really organized.”

Galasso routinely thanked his predecessors for getting the league up and running. Recent partnerships with local businesses have helped both entities thrive.

“It’s cool to see it growing, but not just growing in terms of the attendance here, but also helping local businesses get off their feet,” Galasso said. “Seeing the excitement on the mulch and the sawdust is one thing, but also seeing it out there in our community as well, that’s kind of the coolest thing.”

Although some nights involve a litany of chores to do, Galasso feels rewarded when seeing the fruits of his labor come to fruition.

“To put in that work, it’s excruciating, don’t get me wrong. But to see those hillsides jammed packed or the people with smiles on their face littered across the sideline most nights, it makes it rewarding and it makes it all worthwhile,” Galasso said.

Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.