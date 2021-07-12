Cancel
Property Watch: An 1893 Queen Anne Victorian in Astoria With Loads of Period Details

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: Welcome to Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column, where we’ll take regular looks at interesting homes on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: A Victoria era charmer in Astoria with all the period details. Know a property that you think would be a good match for this feature? Get in touch at [email protected].

