Yes, get a vaccination

As I write this article, the number of virus infections has surged in the U.S. to 51,000 cases per day. This is happening in Mississippi, Nevada, Florida and other states where significant segments of the population are hesitant or refuse – sometimes defiantly– to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the more contagious Delta variant. After a year and a half of this contagion and 627,000 deaths, almost half of the population is still unvaccinated even though the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are known to be protective and readily available. To make matters worse, there are new variants on the horizon and there is no way of being certain if our current vaccines will be as effective against illness and death as they have been. It should also be worrisome that even among the vaccinated population breakthrough occurrence of infection is happening every day. What more could happen to threaten our safety if we don’t take more dramatic steps?