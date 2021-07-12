Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

Yes, get a vaccination

By Jay Ambrose Tribune News Service
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's seldom that conservatives get me frowning as much as regressive progressives do, but quite a few are arguing that people should not take coronavirus vaccines if they don't want to, and the frown is forming permanent wrinkles. They frame the issue as a matter of rights when in fact...

www.startribune.com

Health
Airplanes
Pharmaceuticals
Science
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Covid-19 Vaccine
wvua23.com

Pharmacies Encouraging Alabamians To Get Vaccinated

Citizens in Alabama are still hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC reports that only 34% of the population has been vaccinated. Pharmacies feel otherwise and are encouraging people to get the vaccine. Some people are worried about having serious side effects once they get the shot. CVS Pharmacist...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Friends, Family Key to Turning a ‘No’ on Vaccination to a ‘Yes’

Last Updated: July 16, 2021. FRIDAY, July 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Public health officials and government workers are trying everything they can to promote COVID-19 vaccination — advertisements, news releases, cash lotteries, and even incentives like free beer, joints or doughnuts in some places. But nothing sways a vaccine-hesitant...
PharmaceuticalsIola Register

Stop compromising with crazy on vaccines

If you’re old enough to have a scar on your arm from receiving a smallpox vaccination as a child, congratulations — you’re part of a global, multi-generational effort that, for the first time in human history, eradicated a deadly disease. Smallpox, which had been around for at least three thousand...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Yes, studies are underway for nasal sprays, microneedles for a COVID-19 vaccine

It's a question we got from a viewer, Jayson Jones:. "I have heard a while ago that they had developed new delivery systems for the vaccines, nasal spray and "microneedle" patches. Are they available?" THE SOURCES. OhioHealth's Dr. Joe Gastaldo - an infectious disease expert. A recent research article "Scent...
IndustryPosted by
Fortune

Yes, your office should have a vaccine mandate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Welcome to Worksheet, a newsletter about how people are working smarter in these turbulent times. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its mask guidance. Again. This comes...
Public HealthFosters Daily Democrat

Gemmett : COVID-19 vaccines need to be required

As I write this article, the number of virus infections has surged in the U.S. to 51,000 cases per day. This is happening in Mississippi, Nevada, Florida and other states where significant segments of the population are hesitant or refuse – sometimes defiantly– to be vaccinated against the coronavirus and the more contagious Delta variant. After a year and a half of this contagion and 627,000 deaths, almost half of the population is still unvaccinated even though the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are known to be protective and readily available. To make matters worse, there are new variants on the horizon and there is no way of being certain if our current vaccines will be as effective against illness and death as they have been. It should also be worrisome that even among the vaccinated population breakthrough occurrence of infection is happening every day. What more could happen to threaten our safety if we don’t take more dramatic steps?
Pharmaceuticalsthebossmagazine.com

Here Come the Vaccine Mandates

Vaccinations are the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are what will turn a world-disrupting catastrophe into a nuisance. This is not news and should not be controversial. This has been clear since the pandemic reached global proportions. Where things get controversial is when it comes to vaccine mandates....
U.S. PoliticsDigital Courier

Conservatives say vaccinations are a matter of personal choice

The voices of those urging government officials to rely on individual liberty and personality responsibility as the founding principles relate to getting the COVID vaccine are getting louder. While conservative politicians in North Carolina and throughout the U.S. are urging people to get the shot, which has proven safe, they...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Go Here Even if It's Open

COVID cases are on the rise and mostly due to the more contagious Delta variant. Not only Delta is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, but it has also been linked to breakthrough cases. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing moderate and serious disease, there have been reports of waning immunity amongst fully vaccinated individuals. There isn't reason for alarm as most cases are mostly of mild disease and asymptomatic. In efforts to preventing any infection with COVID, CDC now updated the guidance to wear face masks indoors.

