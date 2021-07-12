Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Meridian Clinical Research Acquires Sterling Research Group of Cincinnati, Ohio

Stamford Advocate
 15 days ago

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Meridian Clinical Research, a leading multi-specialty investigative research network, has acquired the assets and operations of Sterling Research Group. The acquisition includes Sterling’s three sites in Cincinnati, and expands Meridian’s footprint to 27 sites nationwide. Effective immediately, Meridian will operate Sterling’s sites at the following three locations:

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cincinnati#Drugs#Clinical Trials#Prweb#Rn#Bsn#Platinum Research Network#Cro#Mcrmed Com#Ne#Sterling Research Group#Acrp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Michigan StatePosted by
99.1 WFMK

Chief Sitting Bull Came to Michigan in 1885 For Only One Reason

There have been many famous Native Americans over the years:. Powhatan (father of Pocahontas) …..and many others that have graced our land. One of the most famous Indian chiefs was Sitting Bull, who was not from Michigan, but hailed from South Dakota. He was instrumental in Custer’s Last Stand at Little Big Horn in the summer of 1876; he was not part of the battle, but gave his warriors guidance, courage, and spiritual leadership.
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

2022 North Carolina Tight End Benji Gosnell Decommits From Ohio State

Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry four-star tight end Benji Gosnell announced on Tuesday evening that he has decommitted from Ohio State. “This has been very hard,” Gosnell said in a post on Twitter. “I’m thankful for the opportunity OSU has given me and the class they have shown throughout this tough decision. But after thorough discussion with my family, I have decommitted from Ohio State and opened up my recruitment.”
Lakeland, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center Welcomes Radiation Oncologist

Lakeland, FL – The Watson Clinic Cancer & Research Center is pleased to introduce the latest addition to their team of cancer-fighting specialists. David W. Graham, Jr., MD is a radiation oncologist who treats patients from the campus at 1730 Lakeland Hills Blvd. in Lakeland. Dr. Graham received his medical...
Canceronclive.com

Approaches to Treatment of Ph+ ALL

A discussion on how to approach the treatment of a pediatric or AYA (adolescent and young adult) patient with ALL (acute lymphoblastic leukemia) who is Philadelphia chromosome positive (Ph+ALL). Ibrahim Aldoss, MD: Dr. McCloskey, now, moving to the Philadelphia chromosome-positive ALL [acute lymphoblastic leukemia], how did this evolve recently with...
Ohio Statepresspublications.com

Ohio State Veterinary Clinic

The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine recently opened the doors to its new Frank Stanton Veterinary Spectrum of Care Clinic.
Cedarville, OHcedarville.edu

Professor Begins Two-Year Drug Research Project

Dr. McKenzie Grinalds, assistant professor of pharmacy practice, was recently selected to participate in the American College of Clinical Pharmacists Foundation’s (ACCP’s) Mentored Research Investigator Training (MeRIT) program. Over the next two years, Grinalds will undertake a self-designed pharmacy-related research project. “The ACCP Foundation seeks to represent its members working...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Roth Staffing Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

ORANGE, Calif. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Roth Staffing Companies was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the “Marketing Campaign of the Year - COVID-19-related Information” category for the 19th Annual American Business Awards.®. The American Business Awards are the nation’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating...
LotteryStamford Advocate

North Carolina selects second COVID vaccine lottery winners

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina health officials on Thursday unveiled the state's latest recipients of a $1 million cash prize and $125,000 college scholarship for getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Natalie Everett of Pineville won the $1 million before taxes, while Jessica Klima, a 16-year-old high school student and Greensboro...
EconomyStamford Advocate

Aesthetic Surgery Center Welcomes Dr. Casey Holmes As Part of The Surgical Team

NAPLES, Fla. (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The Aesthetic Surgery Center, a specialty driven plastic surgery provider with locations in Naples and Marco Island, Florida, announced today that they have welcomed Casey Holmes, MD, as part of their surgical team. Dr. Holmes is trained in a broad range of plastic surgery procedures but specializes in aesthetic surgery, specifically blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), facelifts, neck rejuvenation, breast augmentations, and body contouring including liposuction, tummy tucks, and mommy makeovers. Dr. Holmes also performs breast reconstruction and reconstructive procedures for the nose, cheeks, ears, and eyelids.
ManufacturingStamford Advocate

Fast Radius and Rawlings Partner to Develop Innovative Baseball Glove, the REV1X

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. Fast Radius, a digital manufacturing company, has partnered with Rawlings and 3D printing technology company Carbon to manufacture the major baseball brand’s newest release, the REV1X glove. This glove features innovative 3D-printed lattice inserts, developed with cloud manufacturing technology, for performance-enhancing capabilities. A high-performing glove...
PharmaceuticalsWAFF

Warning added to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines

Learn more about the variant doctors are most concerned about at this time. Experts say the Delta variant will be "hyper-regionalized," and states with the lowest vaccination rates, including Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, are most at risk. TN Valley Coronavirus. Vaccine helps after COVID. Updated: Jun. 23, 2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy