Meridian Clinical Research Acquires Sterling Research Group of Cincinnati, Ohio

There have been many famous Native Americans over the years:. Powhatan (father of Pocahontas) …..and many others that have graced our land. One of the most famous Indian chiefs was Sitting Bull, who was not from Michigan, but hailed from South Dakota. He was instrumental in Custer’s Last Stand at Little Big Horn in the summer of 1876; he was not part of the battle, but gave his warriors guidance, courage, and spiritual leadership.