As the first game of the Braves double-header with the Mets was under way, David O’Brien of The Athletic broke some news regarding the injuries to Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa. Anderson, who is dealing with a shoulder issue, is now playing long toss. He plans to throw off the mound later this week, but it will still be a little before he’s back in Atlanta. O’Brien reports Anderson will likely need at least one rehab start before returning to the majors. Ynoa is a bit further along. He’s scheduled to make his first rehab appearance tomorrow.