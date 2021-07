Firefighters had two brush fires along U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls knocked down in less than an hour. The two fires broke out around 3:20 p.m., the first just past the North Holmes Avenue highway onramp and the second along Haroldson Drive. With both fires about a quarter-mile apart, crews could fight both fires and knocked the first one down just before 4 p.m. with the second minutes later.