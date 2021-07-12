Kids say man threatened them with handgun while they rode a four-wheeler
RIRIE — Deputies arrested a Bonneville County man who allegedly pulled a gun and shot it into the ground as three kids rode a four-wheeler. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office arrived Sunday evening at a property near 115th East and Swan Valley Highway after a mom said her 16, 15 and 10-year-olds riding a four-wheeler were allegedly threatened by 51-year-old Frank E. Cloud. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, Cloud started following them in his pickup truck, pulled a gun on the kids and fired it into the ground in front of them.www.eastidahonews.com
