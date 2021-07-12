Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

'I had no intention to kill anyone that day': Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer takes stand

By Hannah Shirley
The Dickinson Press
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS — The afternoon of May 27, 2020, Salamah Pendleton said he awoke around 2 p.m. to the sound of Grand Forks County Sheriff's deputies knocking on his front door. Pendleton and his mother, Lola Moore, were under mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 at the time, so when officers asked to come in to enforce an eviction, Pendleton told them he wouldn't open the door, and asked them to please leave the papers outside. Then, he said, he went back into his bedroom, closed the door, and laid back down.

www.thedickinsonpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Forks County, ND
State
Iowa State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Crime & Safety
Grand Forks County, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Attorneys#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
TennisPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles is the latest athlete vocal about mental health

After pulling out of the Olympic women’s gymnastics team and all-around competitions, Simone Biles became the latest athlete at the center of the push to destigmatize mental health conversations in sports. Biles withdrew from the team final citing the emotional toll of the Games, telling Hoda Kotb on the "TODAY"...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Google to require workers be vaccinated if returning to campus

Google is requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus if they are returning to work on the company’s campuses. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai sent an email to employees on Wednesday announcing the vaccine requirement and saying the company's global work-from-home program will be extended until Oct. 18. The...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ declines to back Mo Brooks's defense against Swalwell's riot lawsuit

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Tuesday declined to back a Republican lawmaker's legal defense against a lawsuit accusing him of helping to foment the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. DOJ lawyers said in a court filing that they were declining to certify Rep. Mo Brooks 's (R-Ala.) claim that he was acting within the scope of his official duties as a member of Congress when he delivered a speech to Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 "Stop the Steal" rally.

Comments / 0

Community Policy