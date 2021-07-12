'I had no intention to kill anyone that day': Man accused of killing Grand Forks officer takes stand

GRAND FORKS — The afternoon of May 27, 2020, Salamah Pendleton said he awoke around 2 p.m. to the sound of Grand Forks County Sheriff's deputies knocking on his front door. Pendleton and his mother, Lola Moore, were under mandatory quarantine for COVID-19 at the time, so when officers asked to come in to enforce an eviction, Pendleton told them he wouldn't open the door, and asked them to please leave the papers outside. Then, he said, he went back into his bedroom, closed the door, and laid back down.