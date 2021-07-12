Cancel
WWE Documentary Superfan To Premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival

By Jeremy Thomas
Cover picture for the articleWWE is debuting their documentary Superfan: The Story of Vladimir at LA Shorts International Film Festival this weekend. The festival has announcd that the film will stream as part of their documentary set starting on July 16th. The documentary is coming to Peacock later this summer and described as follows:

