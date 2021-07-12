WWE Documentary Superfan To Premiere at LA Shorts International Film Festival

– Bobby Lashley laid waste to the VIP Lounge to send the ThunderDome out in violent fashion on tonight’s Raw. The main event segment saw Lashley declaring that it’s time for him to get serious as he prepares to face Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank, and he trashed the in-ring set as you can see below. You can also see a clip of Xavier Woods defeating Lashley from earlier in the show: