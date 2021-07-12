Forest fire continues to grow as smoke hampering air resources
SALMON — A fire has continued to grow in the Salmon-Challis National Forest as heavy smoke in the west makes it difficult to fight from the air. The Mud Lick fire had burned 4,046 acres as of Monday morning with 315 firefighters and other personnel battling the blaze, according to a Salmon-Challis National Forest news release. The fire likely broke out Thursday after a lightning strike approximately 24 miles west of Salmon.www.eastidahonews.com
