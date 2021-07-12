Editorial: America's antitrust laws need an overhaul to address Big Tech abuses
President Joe Biden last week signed an executive order calling for regulatory changes to spur competition across the economy as a way of fueling the post-pandemic recovery. But the underlying problem remains that the nation’s antitrust laws are outdated — as illustrated in recent court decisions failing to rein in Big Tech abuses because they don’t fall neatly under laws that were written generations ago to address abuses in industries like oil and steel.www.stltoday.com
