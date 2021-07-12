Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this storm has passed. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lincoln SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN MADISON AND SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN COUNTIES UNTIL 645 PM CDT At 619 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Gurley, or 14 miles west of Scottsboro, moving north at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Scottsboro, Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Pleasant Groves, Hytop, Paint Rock, Maysville and Lim Rock.