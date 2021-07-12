Cancel
Entrust and Red Sift Expand Partnership to Support BIMI Standards for Verified Logos in Branded Emails

Business Wire
 19 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments and data protection, today announced an expanded partnership with Red Sift to simplify and streamline the adoption of strong email sender authentication based on Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standards. BIMI is a cross-industry effort to standardize the transmission and...

www.businesswire.com

