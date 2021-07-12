Entrust and Red Sift Expand Partnership to Support BIMI Standards for Verified Logos in Branded Emails

As the use of cloud and edge computing technologies proliferated throughout industry, one thing became clear—it’s not whether you’ll use cloud or edge computing, but how you’ll combine the two. Both technologies are needed in manufacturing and processing industry applications because they are used to address different purposes. Feedback from Automation World readers indicates that cloud computing is more typically used to process aggregated production data for longer-term strategic analysis and planning, whereas edge computing is used more for real-time analysis of specific equipment or system performance.