Texas State

Texas real estate developer charged with raping two teenagers in Orange County

By editor
localocnews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ANA, Calif. – A 63-year-old Texas real estate developer has been charged with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach, including raping one of the teenagers while she was unconscious. The Orange County charges were filed a day after authorities in Texas filed a felony sexual assault charge against him involving a 16-year-old girl in his Dallas-area home.

localocnews.com

