Hourglass and Georgia May Jagger Debut Refillable Curator Eyeshadow

By Catharine Malzahn
crfashionbook.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Customizable makeup meets chic sustainability” is how Georgia May Jagger describes her latest beauty venture with Hourglass Cosmetics. The model and businesswoman’s newest project with Hourglass is at the forefront of sustainability, self-expression, and luxury. The two collaborated on the Hourglass Refillable Curator Eyeshadow, a customizable, 100 percent vegan eyeshadow collection with sustainable, refillable packaging.

