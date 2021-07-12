Hourglass and Georgia May Jagger Debut Refillable Curator Eyeshadow

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s nothing quite like the Real Housewives franchise — it’s practically an American institution at this point! The glamorous lives of the ladies and all of the drama portrayed on the show helps make it must-watch TV. Whenever there’s a major event happening, the women are known for getting dolled up by their respective glam squads — but in their day-to-day lives, they get ready on their own just like the rest of Us.