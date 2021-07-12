Scottsdale woman accused of voting in name of deceased mother indicted
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale woman accused of voting in the name of her deceased mother has been indicted by a state grand jury. Tracey Kay McKee was indicted on May 4 with one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury for allegedly casting a vote in the name of her deceased mother through an early ballot in the 2020 General Election, according to a press release Monday from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.ktar.com
