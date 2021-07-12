Richard Branson wins billionaire space race, reaching edge of space Sunday
Nicholas Schmidle, contributing writer for the New Yorker and author of "Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut," joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic making a successful trip to space. Schmidle describes Branson as “willing to take a chance,” speaking to his confidence in the vehicle that has created a “pivotal moment” for his business empire. July 12, 2021.www.msnbc.com
Comments / 0