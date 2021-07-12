Richard Branson wins billionaire space race, reaching edge of space Sunday

“I know nothing with any certainty but the sight of stars make me DREAM.” – Vincent Van Gogh. For the entirety of the recorded history of mankind, we have dreamed of the stars. Some ancient cultures used them to tell stories, believing that the turning of time created more. Others developed complicated maps and time tables using their positioning. No matter who you are or where you come from, there is something about those twinkling points of light that strikes a sense of wonder at your heart. Whether it’s a twinkle in the eye or on the horizon, we can’t help but be enveloped by their essence.