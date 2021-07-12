Cancel
Richard Branson wins billionaire space race, reaching edge of space Sunday

By July 12, 2021
MSNBC
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Schmidle, contributing writer for the New Yorker and author of "Test Gods: Virgin Galactic and the Making of a Modern Astronaut," joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic making a successful trip to space. Schmidle describes Branson as “willing to take a chance,” speaking to his confidence in the vehicle that has created a “pivotal moment” for his business empire. July 12, 2021.

