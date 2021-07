Bars are half the story of the food & beverage industry, which we'll celebrate via our annual CultureMap Tastemaker Awards, celebrating the best in Dallas food and drink. In our editorial series, we're spotlighting nominees in every category: best neighborhood restaurants, best rising star chefs, best bartenders, and best restaurants — voted on by a panel of judges, consisting of former CultureMap Tastemaker Award winners and local F&B experts, who helped narrow down the final list to 10 finalists.