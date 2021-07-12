IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Roku Sets New Buy Point As Streaming Giant Eyes First Annual Profit

You love him, you missed him. Irusha Peiris, portfolio manager at O'Neil Global Advisors, analyst for William O'Neil + Co. and former host of the Investing with IBD podcast makes his triumphant return. As our weekly special guest star, Irusha shared his thoughts on the current market and how persistence, planning and consistency help him find the best stocks to buy. He talked about the humbling aspects of the market and what he's learned from his mistakes. Wrapping up the show, we ended with a discussion on Unity Software (U), Clear Secure (YOU) and Snap (SNAP) looking at the charts and the compelling stories that might make these stocks ones to watch.