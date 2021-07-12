Cancel
IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Roku Sets New Buy Point As Streaming Giant Eyes First Annual Profit

By NANCY GONDO
Investor's Business Daily
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoku (ROKU), featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, has set up a new buy point as it adds to the Roku Channel and streaming services keep growing. The San Jose, Calif.-based company started out as a Netflix (NFLX) unit, making the streaming giant's first set-top-box. But Netflix divested the business in 2007. Roku continued making set-top boxes and added streaming sticks that let consumers access internet video services.

