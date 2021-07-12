IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Roku Sets New Buy Point As Streaming Giant Eyes First Annual Profit
Roku (ROKU), featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, has set up a new buy point as it adds to the Roku Channel and streaming services keep growing. The San Jose, Calif.-based company started out as a Netflix (NFLX) unit, making the streaming giant's first set-top-box. But Netflix divested the business in 2007. Roku continued making set-top boxes and added streaming sticks that let consumers access internet video services.www.investors.com
Comments / 0