Report: Willie Green frontrunner for Pelicans head coach job

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be closing in on a new head coach. As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Phoenix Suns assistant Willie Green is the “strong frontrunner” to land the Pelicans job. Green hasn’t been a huge name in public coaching rumors this offseason, but the Suns’...

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day.

