SIUE Mourns Loss of Alumna and Benefactor Bev George
The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville community is mourning the loss of Beverly ‘Bev’ K. George, who passed away Saturday, July 10 at her home. She was 68. As a first-generation college graduate, George attended SIUE and earned a bachelor’s in 1975 and a master’s in education in ’79. From 1975-82, she was an instructor for SIUE’s Upward Bound program, where she helped Vietnam veterans returning from war strengthen their skills. From 1979-82, she taught English and Reading at Highland High School. During that time, her passion for students and education led her to develop and implement a delinquency prevention program for the City of Edwardsville.www.siue.edu
