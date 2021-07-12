Flipping On Trump? Indicted Money Man Stripped Of Power Amid Criminal Probe
The Wall Street Journal reports The Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed as Officer of Subsidiaries, per records. Weisselberg was indicted on an alleged 15 year “off the books” tax scheme. This news is a sign Trump is trying to distance himself from the CFO as prosecutors reportedly work to flip him. Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig joins The Beat for analysis. July 12, 2021.www.msnbc.com
Comments / 6