Flipping On Trump? Indicted Money Man Stripped Of Power Amid Criminal Probe

By July 12, 2021
MSNBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wall Street Journal reports The Trump Organization’s CFO Allen Weisselberg was removed as Officer of Subsidiaries, per records. Weisselberg was indicted on an alleged 15 year “off the books” tax scheme. This news is a sign Trump is trying to distance himself from the CFO as prosecutors reportedly work to flip him. Former federal prosecutor Elie Honig joins The Beat for analysis. July 12, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

