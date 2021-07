The Transylvania County Library is proud to play host to a special traveling exhibit, "100 Years After the 19th Amendment: Their Legacy, and Our Future." The exhibit is a project of the American Bar Association Standing Committee on the Law Library of Congress and was curated by staff at the Library of Congress. The exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment with historic photos and artifacts, as well as details about the story of the battle for ratification and its influence on subsequent movements related to equal rights.