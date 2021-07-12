Apple Threatens to Pull Out of the UK Over Massive $7 Billion Patent Dispute
While Apple is certainly no stranger to patent litigation, a big new patent dispute in the UK now has its lawyers upping the stakes to a whole new level. According to UK financial site This is Money, Apple’s lawyers appear to be going for “the nuclear option” in response to a judgement that could see the tech giant paying over £5 billion (~$7 billion USD) in court-mandated royalties for alleged patent infringement.www.idropnews.com
