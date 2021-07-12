Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Apple Threatens to Pull Out of the UK Over Massive $7 Billion Patent Dispute

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Apple is certainly no stranger to patent litigation, a big new patent dispute in the UK now has its lawyers upping the stakes to a whole new level. According to UK financial site This is Money, Apple’s lawyers appear to be going for “the nuclear option” in response to a judgement that could see the tech giant paying over £5 billion (~$7 billion USD) in court-mandated royalties for alleged patent infringement.

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Patents#Smartphone#Patent Infringement#Uk#Optis Cellular Technology#Lte#Optis Wireless#District Court#Frand#The Uk Supreme Court#Iphone#Apple Watch#Macs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
U.K.
Related
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Flipkart, Amazon Solicit India’s Court To Cease Requests For Sensitive Info

India’s highest court is planning to hear concerns from Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart that claim the country’s antitrust inquiries have been demanding confidential data, Reuters reported on Thursday (July 29), based on documents seen by Reuters but not made public. Both eCommerce giants requested that the court stop India’s antitrust...
BusinessPawtucket Times

Apple, Microsoft, and Google post second-quarter profits of over $50 billion

(Laurenz Heymann/Unsplash) On Tuesday, tech stocks dove in anticipation of the Big Tech’s big earnings reveal, but so far heavyweights Apple, Microsoft, and Google have smashed through expectations, reporting combined profits of over $50 billion for this year’s April-June quarter. The three powerhouses now have a combined market cap of...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Apple Threatens iPhone Prototype Seller With Police Involvement

Apple has sent a cease-and-desist letter to a Chinese citizen who advertised stolen iPhone prototypes on social media (via Motherboard). There is a gray market for iPhone prototypes smuggled out of manufacturing facilities. These devices are sold to collectors and hackers looking to develop exploits for iPhones. A Twitter account with the handle @Jin_Store had advertising some of these devices, like an iPhone X prototype.
Technologyidropnews.com

Apple Demands Chinese Product Leaker Reveal Its Sources — Or Else

Apple has always taken a very non-compromising approach to those who would share details on its secret projects, over the past year or so it’s been going on the offensive, filing lawsuits and sending warning letters to leakers. Now, it’s clearly determined to do whatever it can to get to the source of the problems.
Businessfoodmanufacture.co.uk

Unite threatens ‘beer drought’ after pay dispute

Workers union Unite has threated a ‘beer drought’ across the UK, after announcing plans to ballot its members employed by XPO Logistics Drinks for industrial action over a ‘paltry’ pay offer. More than 1,000 workers across XPO’s supply chain will be asked to vote this week (Wednesday 28 July) for...
Orange County, CAsocalTech.com

Rivian Pulls In Another $2.5 Billion

Electric car maker Rivian, which has significant operations in Orange County, has raised another $2.5 billion in funding, the company said on Friday. The funding brings the company's total raised to an astounding $10.5 billion. The new funding came from Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor and T. Rowe Price Associates Inc., along with Third Point, Fidelity Management and Research Company, Dragoneer Investment Group and Coatue. Rivian is led by CEO RJ Scaringe. Rivian is working on electric pickup trucks and SUVs, including delivery vehicles for Amazon.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Gree, Tencent's Supercell settle mobile gaming patent dispute

(Reuters) - Tokyo-based Gree Inc and Tencent-owned Supercell Oy have settled litigation accusing Supercell, which makes popular mobile games including "Clash of Clans" and "Clash Royale," of infringing its mobile gaming patents, according to a filing in Texas federal court. Gree had already won over $100 million from jury awards...
BusinessApple Insider

Apple hit with patent infringement lawsuit for selling a smart water bottle

An Ohio-based company is suing Apple for selling smart water bottles that connect to smartwatches like an Apple Watch, allegedly infringing on two patents covering similar technology. The plaintiff in the case is non-practicing entity Xennial IP LLC, which owns U.S. Patent No. 7,792,409 and U.S. Patent No 10,664,571. Both...
Technologyithinkdiff.com

UK government’s new proposals might push Apple to relinquish control over App Store

UK government has announce new proposals to promote competition in the country’s digital economy which could force tech giants like Apple to relinquish control of the digital marketplaces to make them more competitive. Under the new proposal, the UK government has given more power to ‘Digital Markets Unit’ (DMU) to ensure the ‘Strategic Market Status’ (SMS) companies follow the new rules “acceptable behaviour with competitors” and fine violators.
Los Angeles, CACult of Mac

Apple aims to lease massive production campus in LA for Apple TV+

Apple is looking to lease a massive production campus in movie capital Los Angeles for future Apple TV+ productions, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The Cupertino company is looking at several possible locations for the hub, which could exceed half a million square feet. Apple already leases several soundstage in LA and elsewhere.
WorldMetro International

In battle over $1 billion in gold, UK backs Guaido as Venezuela president

LONDON (Reuters) – The British government sought to quash a bid by the Nicolas Maduro-backed Venezuelan central bank on Monday to repatriate nearly $1 billion of its gold stored in London, with an unequivocal statement that it backed opposition figure Juan Guaido instead. Legal teams representing the Maduro and Guaido...
BusinessMacdaily News

Apple employees threaten to quit over remote work request denials

As the lockdowns and restrictions due to the response to COVID-19 recede, Apple wants its employees to return to work in person. However, some employees do not seem willing to return to the office, with some now threatening to leave the company over denials of requests for remote work by Apple management.
BusinessTelegraph

Apple employees threaten to quit over returning to the office

Some Apple employees are planning to quit the business if it does not soften its hardline stance on staff returning to work from its offices. Employees at the iPhone maker have struggled to gain approval to continue working from home, The Verge reported. A global survey of Apple employees carried...
Businessmediarunsearch.co.uk

UK Fintech worth $ 33 billion

There is a new super unicorn UK. The London-based digital bank said in a statement on Thursday that the start-up Revelet was worth $ 33 billion after a new round of fundraising led by Softbank (SFDP) and Tiger Global Management. The company says it will use the $ 800 million...
CarsMacdaily News

Apple Car: Apple granted U.S. patent for ‘Active Suspension System’

Apple has been granted a U.S. patent (number 11,065,931) for an “active suspension system” for a vehicle, which we commonly refer to as “Apple Car.”. Here’s the abstract of the patent: “A suspension system includes a primary actuator, an inertial actuator, and a controller. The primary actuator applies force between a sprung mass and an unsprung mass of a vehicle to control movement there between.
U.K.thehighlandsun.com

UK threatens EU with Northern Ireland protocol override

The government is expected to warn the EU it is prepared to override the Northern Ireland protocol if Brussels does not agree to make significant concessions and simplify the agreement. Lord Frost, the Brexit minister, who is due to give a statement to peers today, will outline a strategy that...
BusinessPosted by
Vice

48 Advocacy Groups Call on the FTC to Ban Amazon Surveillance

On Thursday, a coalition of 48 civil rights and advocacy groups organized by Athena asked the Federal Trade Commission to exercise its rulemaking authority by banning corporate facial surveillance technology, banning continuous corporate surveillance of public spaces, and protecting the public from data abuse. “The harms caused by this widespread,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy