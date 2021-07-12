Cancel
Matt Olson happy to reunite with Angels’ Jared Walsh at All-Star Game

By Jeff Fletcher
Riverside Press Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — While all of the attention was focused on Shohei Ohtani, at least one of the All-Stars was just as excited to get to be honored along with the Angels’ other All-Star. Oakland A’s first baseman Matt Olson grew up in the Atlanta area and played with Jared Walsh...

