Police and Fire chiefs join effort to reduce suicides in El Paso County

We invite you to take 3 minutes to watch these powerful messages on Firearm Safety and Suicide Prevention from Sheriff Bill Elder (El Paso County), Director of Public Safety Chris Heberer (City of Fountain), Lt. Col. Chris Jackson (United States Air Force), Police Chief Vincent Niski (City of Colorado Springs) and Fire Chief Randy Royal (City of Colorado Springs).

For more information visit the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County.

