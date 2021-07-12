Cancel
Cavs Rumor: Collin Sexton unlikely to get rookie-max offer

Cover picture for the articleCollin Sexton will unlikely get a rookie-max contract from the Cavs. While the trade rumors for Collin Sexton have been raging all summer long, many believed they were just that; rumor. Yet, over the weekend The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd has apparently heard enough things about the Cavs and their directions this offseason to post an article on the website stating the Cavs are very open to trading Sexton. Another reporter, this time a local Cleveland guy, Evan Dammarell, is also reporting that Sexton’s name is gaining more traction and that the Cavs signing him to a rookie-max offer is off the table.

