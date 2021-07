These days, just owning a supercar is not enough. Ideally, you need to have a few exotics and super sports cars laying around the garage, and if you can manage a private plane paired to your Porsche, that's even better. But if you have a private plane and are a big fan of Lamborghini, you may be interested in the company's 4000-horsepower luxury yacht, of which only 63 are being produced. It's called the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, and the first example of this ultra-limited production run has now been completed and delivered to its owner, just a year on from its public unveiling.